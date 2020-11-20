DIG North Kashmir visits Bandipora to review DDC poll preparedness

Mohammad Suleman Chaudhary, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police North Kashmir (NKR) Range visited district Bandipora to review preparedness for forthcoming District Development Council (DDC) and Panchayat elections. As per an official release, the review meeting was also attended by Anees Feroi, DIG of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), along with other Police and CRPF officers.

"The DIG NKR held a detailed security review meeting with the officers of police and CAPF. He also took an extensive review of the security arrangements put in place for ensuring peaceful and smooth forthcoming elections," said the release. Chaudhary also directed the officers to strengthen the security grid and plug the gaps with strict security measures and appreciated the efforts of Bandipora police in combating the Coronavirus and maintaining law and order in the district.

Also Read: Poland reports record rise in coronavirus cases, approaching lockdown threshold