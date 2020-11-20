Left Menu
HC declines to interfere with proposed demolition of Hanuman Temple in Chandni Chowk

The high court observed that the demolition which was proposed to be carried out on November 1 has not been done till now. Aggarwal, during the hearing, argued that the devotees had a right to practice their faith and claimed that the committee headed by the LG had recommended that the temple be amalgamated and saved as part of the Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Plan..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2020 19:36 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 19:36 IST
The Delhi High Court Friday declined to interfere with a North Delhi Municipal Corporation's (NrDMC) decision to demolish a Hanuman Temple in Chandni Chowk here, saying any request for interference has to come from the AAP government. The high court's decision came on an application moved by a registered society, comprising devotees of the temple, seeking a stay on the temple's demolition which according to them was expected to be carried out on Sunday.

A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad said the high court in November last year had rejected the recommendation of a religious committee headed by the Lt Governor, to allow the temple to exist at its current site. The bench further noted that the order was challenged by the Delhi government in the Supreme Court which disposed it of after the government said it would move "a suitable application before the high court for further directions, as may be warranted".

"Once such a liberty was granted to the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi, and so far, GNCTD has not approached this court for any relief, we see no reason to entertain this application for intervention which is nothing but an attempt to reagitate the same issue that has been considered and rejected by an earlier order," it said. With the observation, the bench dismissed the application by the Shri Manokamna Siddh Shri Hanuman Seva Samiti, represented by advocate Rushab Aggarwal, which also sought to intervene in a plea for redevelopment of Chandni Chowk.

The applicant society was aggrieved by the NrDMC's October 31 decision proposing demolition of the Hanuman Temple, at Katra Dulia, Main Chandani Chowk. The high court observed that the demolition which was proposed to be carried out on November 1 has not been done till now.

Aggarwal, during the hearing, argued that the devotees had a right to practice their faith and claimed that the committee headed by the LG had recommended that the temple be amalgamated and saved as part of the Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Plan..

