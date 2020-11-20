Left Menu
Development News Edition

Death on eve of Brazil's Black Consciousness Day sparks fury

A Black man died after being beaten by supermarket security guards in the southern Brazilian city of Porto Alegre on the eve of Friday's Black Consciousness Day observations, sparking outrage as videos of the incident circulated on social media.

PTI | Riodejaneiro | Updated: 20-11-2020 20:40 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 20:38 IST
Death on eve of Brazil's Black Consciousness Day sparks fury
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

A Black man died after being beaten by supermarket security guards in the southern Brazilian city of Porto Alegre on the eve of Friday's Black Consciousness Day observations, sparking outrage as videos of the incident circulated on social media. A short clip showed one guard restraining Joao Alberto Silveira Freitas just outside the doors of a Carrefour supermarket while the other pummeled him with repeated blows to the face. A store employee stood to the side filming.

Carrefour released a statement lamenting Freitas' "brutal death," and said it will "adopt the appropriate measures to hold the people responsible for this criminal act." It also said it will end its contract with the security company, fire the store manager who was on duty and shutter the store out of respect for the victim. Eduardo Leite, the governor of Rio Grande do Sul state, where Porto Alegre is capital, posted a video to Twitter showing him alongside the head of the state's civil and military police forces and promising the incident is being investigated and that the people involved had been detained.

He also highlighted recent state policies enacted to combat racial intolerance. "Unfortunately, on this day in which we should be celebrating those public policies, we come across scenes that leaves us all indignant due to the excessive violence that caused the death of a Black citizen at the supermarket," he said.

Black Consciousness Day is observed as a holiday in many parts of Brazil, where Black and mixed-race people account for about 57% of the population but constitute 74% of victims of lethal violence, according to the Brazilian Forum on Public Safety, a nongovernmental organization. Local online news site G1 reported that the incident followed a confrontation between Freitas and a supermarket employee, who then called security. Both guards were white, G1 reported.

One of the men who beat Freitas was a temporary military police officer who was off-duty, Rodrigo Mohr, head of the state's military police, said in the video beside the governor. The French supermarket chain has caused controversy before in Brazil.

In August, a man died within a Carrefour in northeastern city Recife; his body was covered by umbrellas and the supermarket continued operating for several hours. Carrefour apologised in a statement and said it was changing its protocols to close locations when deaths occur. In 2018, a security guard at a Carrefour in Sao Paulo state beat a stray dog to death with a metal bar. The dog had been well known in the area, and Carrefour agreed to pay 1 million reais ($188,000) to a fund for the protection of animals.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Amazon bows to French pressure to push back 'Black Friday' sales

Amazon has bowed to government pressure to postpone its Black Friday discount shopping sales in France to help local shopkeepers struggling with a nationwide lockdown. The U.S. retail giant has seen sales soar globally as restrictions to pr...

Microsoft Teams now offers 24-hour video calls for free

Microsoft is now rolling out an all-day video calling option that will let Microsoft Teams users use the calls free for 24 hours. According to Mashable, this new feature supports up to 300 participants and can be the perfect way for a large...

Children want political parties to include their issues in poll manifestos

Four thousand children from 40 organizations in Assam on Friday released a manifesto listing their problems so that they are included by political parties in their manifestos for the 2021 state elections. The children from 17 districts of t...

Bitcoin climbs to three-year peak, all-time high in focus

Bitcoin rose to a nearly three-year high on Friday, as investors continued to scoop the virtual currency on expectations it could well exceed its all-time peak of just under 20,000.Bitcoin surged to 18,766.79, the highest since December 201...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020