Left Menu
Development News Edition

CBI arrests ex-executive engineer, senior assistant for irregularities in Gomti project

Nearly three years after taking over the case, the CBI made its first arrests in the Gomti riverfront development project scam, taking into custody a retired executive engineer and a senior assistant in the Irrigation Department.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2020 20:58 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 20:58 IST
CBI arrests ex-executive engineer, senior assistant for irregularities in Gomti project

Nearly three years after taking over the case, the CBI made its first arrests in the Gomti riverfront development project scam, taking into custody a retired executive engineer and a senior assistant in the Irrigation Department. The then executive engineer Roop Singh Yadav and a senior assistant in the Irrigation Department, Raj Kumar, have been arrested by the CBI in connection with the case, they said.

The accused were produced before a special court on Friday which sent them to four days of CBI custody, they said. The agency took over investigation into the case in 2017 after a recommendation from the BJP government in the state which had set up a committee under a retired Allahabad High Court judge to look into the alleged irregularities.

The committee had prima facie found administrative irregularities in the project and recommended a thorough investigation against several officers, they said. The alleged irregularities, including non-publication of Notice for Tenders (NITs), diversion of funds and pooling of tenders in four major works of the project namely construction of diaphragm wall, intercepting trunk drain, rubber dam and the preparation of vision documents, are being investigated in the case, CBI Spokesperson RK Gaur said.

It was further alleged that the accused favoured some contractors and executed the agreements with them on the basis of forged documents without the publication of NIT in the newspapers, he said in a statement..

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Haryana minister first volunteer to get indigenous COVID vaccine dose in phase 3 trial in nation

Haryanas Health Minister Anil Vij was on Friday administered a trial dose of potential coronavirus vaccine Covaxin here, becoming the first volunteer for the phase three trial of the vaccine across the country. The phase three trial of Bhar...

Canada fears it could be 'really in trouble' as COVID cases set to soar

New daily cases of COVID-19 in Canada could soar to 60,000 by the end of the year, up from less than 5,000 now, threatening to overwhelm an already creaking healthcare system, a top medical official said on Friday. Several provinces are rei...

Bitcoin climbs to three-year peak, all-time high in focus

Bitcoin rose to a nearly three-year high on Friday, as investors continued to scoop the virtual currency on expectations it could well exceed its all-time peak of just under 20,000.Bitcoin surged to 18,766.79, the highest since December 201...

Amazon bows to French pressure to push back 'Black Friday' sales

Amazon has bowed to government pressure to postpone its Black Friday discount shopping sales in France to help local shopkeepers struggling with a nationwide lockdown. The U.S. retail giant has seen sales soar globally as restrictions to pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020