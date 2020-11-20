Left Menu
Development News Edition

Colombia granted extension of landmine removal deadline

The Ottawa Convention has granted Colombia a more than four-year extension of its deadline to remove landmines throughout the country, the High Peace Commissioner's office said on Friday.

Reuters | Bogotá | Updated: 20-11-2020 21:02 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 21:00 IST
Colombia granted extension of landmine removal deadline
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Ottawa Convention has granted Colombia a more than four-year extension of its deadline to remove landmines throughout the country, the High Peace Commissioner's office said on Friday. The Andean country requested the extension earlier this week to give it more time to finish de-mining operations. It will have until the end of 2025 to complete removals.

Colombia was once among the countries with the most injuries from landmines, a result of more than five decades of ongoing armed conflict between leftist guerrillas, crime gangs, right-wing paramilitary groups, and the government. "The government of President Ivan Duque will continue to demand that illegal armed groups cease the criminal act of installing anti-personnel mines," High Peace Commissioner Miguel Ceballos said in a statement marking the extension.

The Ottawa Treaty, adopted at a 1997 convention in the Canadian city, forbids the manufacture, storage, and use of landmines. Colombia and more than 160 other countries are signatories. Extensions of removal targets must be approved by other signatories.

More than half of Colombia's 1,122 municipalities once had landmines, but 407 of those have been declared free from the devices, the commissioner's office said.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Haryana minister first volunteer to get indigenous COVID vaccine dose in phase 3 trial in nation

Haryanas Health Minister Anil Vij was on Friday administered a trial dose of potential coronavirus vaccine Covaxin here, becoming the first volunteer for the phase three trial of the vaccine across the country. The phase three trial of Bhar...

Canada fears it could be 'really in trouble' as COVID cases set to soar

New daily cases of COVID-19 in Canada could soar to 60,000 by the end of the year, up from less than 5,000 now, threatening to overwhelm an already creaking healthcare system, a top medical official said on Friday. Several provinces are rei...

Bitcoin climbs to three-year peak, all-time high in focus

Bitcoin rose to a nearly three-year high on Friday, as investors continued to scoop the virtual currency on expectations it could well exceed its all-time peak of just under 20,000.Bitcoin surged to 18,766.79, the highest since December 201...

Amazon bows to French pressure to push back 'Black Friday' sales

Amazon has bowed to government pressure to postpone its Black Friday discount shopping sales in France to help local shopkeepers struggling with a nationwide lockdown. The U.S. retail giant has seen sales soar globally as restrictions to pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020