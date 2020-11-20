For promotion, getting in shape now must for cops, says DGP

"Physical presence" of policemen is important, so those who are out of shape are being made to undergo training before they get promotion, Maharashtra Director General of Police Subodh Jaiswal said on Friday. He was speaking after the inauguration of a police museum here.

"Why the public remains skeptical about the police? We thought we will take some action in this regard. "The physical presence of policemen is important, so we have taken steps to ensure that policemen who are out of shape will undergo compulsory training before their next promotion," the DGP said.

Before the promotion order is issued, a police personnel has to undergo 15 days of physical training now, he said. The police manual of 1935 is being revised and the draft has been sent to the state government for approval, he said.

"Police manual needed an overhaul as laws have changed, our functioning has changed. New units have come, new methods of policing have emerged. Community policing has come to the centrestage," he said. He also praised the police force for doing a great job during the coronavirus pandemic, and noted that the viral infection has claimed the lives of several police personnel in the state.