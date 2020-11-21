Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.N. chief says Yemen in imminent danger of famine, warns against unilateral moves

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Friday that war-torn Yemen is in "imminent danger of the worst famine the world has seen for decades," warning against any unilateral moves as the United States threatens to blacklist Yemen's Iran-allied Houthi group.

Reuters | Sana's | Updated: 21-11-2020 00:21 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 00:13 IST
U.N. chief says Yemen in imminent danger of famine, warns against unilateral moves
Representative Image. Image Credit: Twitter (@UN)

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Friday that war-torn Yemen is in "imminent danger of the worst famine the world has seen for decades," warning against any unilateral moves as the United States threatens to blacklist Yemen's Iran-allied Houthi group. Aid workers have raised fears that if Washington designates the Houthis a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO), it could prevent life-saving aid reaching the country.

"In this very fragile situation in relation to famine and in this hopeful moment in relation to conversations, we believe that any other unilateral initiative will probably not be positive. I don't think we should rock the boat at the present moment," Guterres told reporters when asked about U.S. plans. A Saudi Arabia-led military coalition intervened in Yemen in 2015, backing government forces fighting the Houthi group. U.N. officials are trying to revive peace talks to end the war as the country's suffering is also worsened by an economic and currency collapse and the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In the absence of immediate action, millions of lives may be lost," Guterres said in a statement earlier on Friday. The United Nations describes Yemen as the world's largest humanitarian crisis, with 80% of its population in need of help.

A senior Western diplomat said an FTO designation of the Houthis by the United States "would certainly not contribute to progress on Yemen." "It's likely that they want to do whatever it takes to increase the pressure on Iran," said the diplomat, speaking on condition of anonymity.

U.N. aid chief Mark Lowcock has said the United Nations has received less than half of what was needed this year - about $1.5 billion - for its humanitarian operations in Yemen. Last year it received $3 billion.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 292 delayed, is Endeavor’s life in danger? Shoto is in deep trouble

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni talks encouraging facts on OTT platforms

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date, spoilers, portrayal of plethora of Titan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Midwest health system CEO says he had virus, won't wear mask

The head of one of the largest regional health systems in the Midwest has told his employees that he has recovered from COVID-19 and is back in the office without a mask. Sanford Healths president and chief executive, Kelby Krabbenhoft, sa...

Britain asks regulator to assess Pfizer vaccine for suitability

Britain has formally asked its medical regulator, the MHRA, to assess the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for its suitability, the first step in making the shot available outside of the United States. Britain has ordered 40 million doses o...

Punjab: Father of sacrilege accused shot dead in Bathinda

A Dera Sacha Sauda follower and father of an accused in a sacrilege incident was shot dead by two unidentified assailants here on Friday, police said. Manohar Lal 53 was killed inside his shop at Bhagta Bhai Ka village in the district, they...

WRAPUP 7-Chances narrow of Trump overturning Biden's win after Georgia loss

President Donald Trumps desperate bid to overturn the Nov. 3 election result was dealt another blow on Friday after it was announced he had lost Georgia, while the winner, President-elect Joe Biden, filled more jobs in his incoming U.S. adm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020