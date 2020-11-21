Left Menu
Development News Edition

India reports 46,232 new COVID-19 cases, tally at 90,50,598

With 46,232 new COVID-19 cases and 564 deaths in the last 24 hours, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in India reached 90,50,598 on Saturday, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2020 10:05 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 10:05 IST
India reports 46,232 new COVID-19 cases, tally at 90,50,598
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

With 46,232 new COVID-19 cases and 564 deaths in the last 24 hours, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in India reached 90,50,598 on Saturday, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed. The total figure includes 4,39,747 active cases and 84,78,124 recoveries.

The death toll due to the virus currently stands at 1,32,726, with 564 reported in the last 24 hours. As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 10,66,022 COVID-19 samples were tested on Friday. With this, a total of 13,06,57,808 samples have been tested for the coronavirus so far.

The highest number of daily cases was reported from Delhi with 6,608 new cases, taking the tally of active cases to 40,936. As many as 5,17,238 cases have been reported so far, including 4,68,143 recoveries, and 8,159 deaths. Kerala currently has 67,831 active cases, while 4,81,718 people have recovered from the viral infection.

Maharashtra reported 5,640 new COVID-19 cases, 6,945 recoveries, and 155 deaths on Friday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 17,68,695, including 78,272 active cases, 16,42,916 recoveries, and 46,511 deaths. (ANI)

Also Read: Kerala Child Rights Commission serves notice to ED on complaint from Bineesh Kodiyeri's relative

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 292 delayed, is Endeavor’s life in danger? Shoto is in deep trouble

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date, spoilers, portrayal of plethora of Titan

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni talks encouraging facts on OTT platforms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HBO Max greenlights 'DMZ' from Roberto Patino, Ava DuVernay

HBO Max has given a series order for new limited drama DMZ from filmmaker Ava DuVernay and writer Roberto Patino. Actors Rosario Dawson and Benjamin Bratt will headline the show, which is based on the DC comic series of the same name, HBO M...

Gio Reyna signs new five-year contract with Borussia Dortmund

American midfielder Gio Reyna has signed a new long-term contract with Borussia Dortmund that will keep him with the Bundesliga giants through to the summer of 2025. Reyna, who moved from New York City FC to Germany in the 20192020 season a...

China to extend fishing ban to Yangtze estuary in 2021

China will prohibit all fishing in the Yangtze river estuary from Jan. 1, extending a ban along the length of the river that came into effect at the beginning of this year, the countrys agriculture ministry said. The Ministry of Agriculture...

US STOCKS-S&P, Dow futures slip as stimulus hopes fade

Futures tracking the SP 500 and the Dow dipped on Friday as fears over rising coronavirus infections and fading stimulus threatened to further hamper a slowing economic revival from a pandemic-induced downturn.Nasdaq futures rose 0.1 as inv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020