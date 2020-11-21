Left Menu
Development News Edition

YouTuber opposes Rs 500 cr defamation notice by Akshay Kumar

Siddiquee has also urged Akshay Kumar to withdraw the notice, failing which he would initiate "appropriate legal proceedings" against the actor. Kumar had on November 17 issued a defamation notice against Siddiquee seeking Rs 500 crore in damages for making "false and baseless allegations" against him in Rajput's death case.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-11-2020 10:59 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 10:59 IST
YouTuber opposes Rs 500 cr defamation notice by Akshay Kumar

YouTuber Rashid Siddiquee has opposed the defamation notice issued against him by actor Akshay Kumar in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput death case and refused to pay Rs 500 crore damages sought by the star, saying there was nothing defamatory in his videos. Siddiquee has also urged Akshay Kumar to withdraw the notice, failing which he would initiate "appropriate legal proceedings" against the actor.

Kumar had on November 17 issued a defamation notice against Siddiquee seeking Rs 500 crore in damages for making "false and baseless allegations" against him in Rajput's death case. Kumar, in the notice sent through law firm I C Legal, said Siddiquee in his YouTube channel FF News has published several "defamatory, libelous and derogatory" videos.

Siddiquee, in his reply sent through his advocate J P Jayswal on Friday, said the allegations made by Akshay Kumar were "false, vexatious and oppressive and is raised with an intent to harass him". It added that following the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, several independent reporters, including Siddiquee, covered the news as many influential people were involved and other prominent media channels were not providing correct information.

The reply further claimed that every Indian citizen has the fundamental right to freedom of speech. It added that the content uploaded by Siddiquee cannot be considered as defamatory and that they are to be treated as viewpoints with objectivity.

"The news reported by Siddiquee was already in the public domain and he (Siddiquee) has placed reliance on other news channels as sources," the reply said. It further questioned the delay in the defamation notice sent and said the videos were uploaded in August 2020.

"The damages of Rs 500 crore are absurd and unwarranted and are made with the intent to pressurise Siddiquee," the reply said. Siddiquee sought Kumar to withdraw the notice and said if it is not done, he would initiate appropriate legal proceedings.

The YouTuber from Bihar further claimed that the actor was selectively targeting him. "Akshay Kumar faced severe backlash after interviewing an influential politician, whereby thousands of people have made personal remarks against him on various YouTube videos and websites. Surprisingly, Kumar has not taken any action on the same, however, he has selectively chosen Siddiquee to saddle the blame of defamation," the reply said.

The Mumbai police have also filed a case against Siddiquee on charges of defamation, public mischief and intentional insult for his posts against Mumbai police, the Maharashtra government and minister Aaditya Thackeray. Siddiquee was on November 3 granted anticipatory bail by a local court here, which directed him to cooperate in the probe.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 292 delayed, is Endeavor’s life in danger? Shoto is in deep trouble

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date, spoilers, portrayal of plethora of Titan

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni talks encouraging facts on OTT platforms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Amazon bows to French pressure to push back 'Black Friday' sales

Amazonhas bowed to government pressure to postpone its Black Friday discount shopping sales in France to help local shopkeepers struggling with a nationwide lockdown. The U.S. retail giant has seen sales soar globally as restrictions to pre...

HBO Max greenlights 'DMZ' from Roberto Patino, Ava DuVernay

HBO Max has given a series order for new limited drama DMZ from filmmaker Ava DuVernay and writer Roberto Patino. Actors Rosario Dawson and Benjamin Bratt will headline the show, which is based on the DC comic series of the same name, HBO M...

Gio Reyna signs new five-year contract with Borussia Dortmund

American midfielder Gio Reyna has signed a new long-term contract with Borussia Dortmund that will keep him with the Bundesliga giants through to the summer of 2025. Reyna, who moved from New York City FC to Germany in the 20192020 season a...

China to extend fishing ban to Yangtze estuary in 2021

China will prohibit all fishing in the Yangtze river estuary from Jan. 1, extending a ban along the length of the river that came into effect at the beginning of this year, the countrys agriculture ministry said. The Ministry of Agriculture...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020