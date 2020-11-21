Left Menu
Development News Edition

Families of detained Hong Kong dozen protest on island near Chinese prison

Last week seven detainees wrote handwritten letters to their family, but the group said in a statement that "they seem to have been compiled under duress". Eddie Chu, a former lawmaker who recently quit his post in protest against political suppression by authorities under the national security law, said it was important to keep fighting.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 21-11-2020 13:48 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 13:38 IST
Families of detained Hong Kong dozen protest on island near Chinese prison
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Relatives and supporters of 12 Hongkongers, detained in China after trying to flee the city by speedboat, protested on Saturday on an island near the Chinese prison where they have been held virtually incommunicado for nearly three months.

The 11 men and one woman were captured by the Chinese coastguard on Aug. 23 aboard a speedboat believed to be bound for Taiwan. All had faced charges linked to the protest movement embroiling Hong Kong, including rioting and violation of the a national security law China imposed in June.

Family members and supporters of some of the 12 hiked to the peak of Kat O island in Hong Kong's remote northeastern reaches, looking onto China's high-tech boomtown of Shenzhen, and the Yantian district where the dozen are being held. Some peered through binoculars at a hill where the detention centre is located. Several told Reuters they want the Chinese authorities to deal with the cases in a just, fair and transparent manner.

The group inflated blue and white balloons and wrote the names of the detainees on them, before releasing them into a leaden sky. They chanted for their "immediate safe return" while holding white banners reading "SAVE 12" and "Return Home". "I hope he can see the balloons and know we didn't give up yet," said the 28-year-old wife of detainee Wong Wai-yin.

A Hong Kong marine police vessel later docked on the island, with police questioning and taking down the details of several reporters present. Authorities have denied family and lawyers access to the 12, insisting they be represented by officially appointed lawyers. Last week seven detainees wrote handwritten letters to their family, but the group said in a statement that "they seem to have been compiled under duress".

Eddie Chu, a former lawmaker who recently quit his post in protest against political suppression by authorities under the national security law, said it was important to keep fighting. "We are so close to them, just a few kilometres in reality, but in fact it's like ... something unreachable. So we need to have the balloons to do this for us."

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 292 delayed, is Endeavor’s life in danger? Shoto is in deep trouble

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date, spoilers, portrayal of plethora of Titan

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni talks encouraging facts on OTT platforms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ethiopia says it has taken Tigrayan town of Adigrat

Ethiopias government said on Saturday its troops had seized another town, Adigrat, in its push towards the capital of Tigray province where it is seeking to topple rebel forces.Adigrat is 116 km 72 miles north of regional capital Mekelle. T...

Pakistan ready to host top cricketing nations in 2021 "

After nearly a decade of hosting no home test matches due to a terrorist attack on a rival teams bus in 2009, Pakistan says its ready to welcome major cricketing nations like South Africa, New Zealand, England and West Indies in 2021. Were ...

Mukesh Ambani hails PM Modi's "bold reforms", says it will pave way for India's rapid economic progress

Reliance Industries Limited Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Saturday said that bold reforms introduced under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pave the way for Indias rapid economic progress in the years to come. Addressing Pand...

India summons senior Pak diplomat; Lodges strong protest on terror attack planned by JeM in J&K

India on Saturday summoned the Charge dAffaires of the Pakistan High Commission and lodged a strong protest with him over attempts by Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed to carry out attacks in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of local elec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020