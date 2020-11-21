C'garh: Two Naxals arrested in Bijapur district

Two Naxals, including a senior cadre carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head, were arrested from different places in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said on Saturday. Korsa Dasru (45), a member of Madded Area Committee of Maoists, was apprehended from his native place Savnar under Gangaloor police station area on Friday, while Satyam Kattam (31) was nabbed from Galgam village in Usoor police station limits on Saturday, an official said.

Joint teams of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and District Force (DF) were involved in these actions, the official said. "At least 24 cases related to murder, attempt to murder, loot, torching vehicles, damaging public property and the Arms Act are registered at different police stations against Dasru, who has been active in the outlawed outfit since 2006," an official here said.

As many as 17 warrants were pending against the ultra, who was working as an area committee member (ACM) and carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head, the official said, terming his arrest as "crucial" for the police. Kattam, on the other hand, was a lower-rung cadre allegedly involved in the looting of ration and other materials in September this year at Galgam, he added.