Amit Shah deidcates city's fifth reservoir, lays foundation

Union Home Minister Amit Shahon Saturday dedicated a Rs 380 crore fifth reservoir to caterto the city's drinking water supply and laid the foundationstone for various infrastructure projects, totalling overRs 67,000 crore, across the state

The projects for which Shah laid the foundation stoneincluded the Rs 61,843 crore phase II of Chennai Metro Rail,elevated highway in Coimbatore at an estimated Rs 1,620crore, a barrage across river Cauvery in Karur district andIOCL's projects worth over Rs 3,000 crore here

Shah dedicated the Thervaikandigai resevoir inTiruvllur district and laid the foundation stone for theinitiatives virtually from Kalaivanar Arangam here in theevent attended by Chief Minister K Palaniswami and his deputyO Panneerselvam.