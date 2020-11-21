Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fire in Siliguri's residential-cum-office building; no casualties

A fire broke out in a four-storey building in West Bengal's Siliguri on Saturday. The flames were later doused and no casualties were reported.

ANI | Siliguri (West Bengal) | Updated: 21-11-2020 18:01 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 18:01 IST
Fire in Siliguri's residential-cum-office building; no casualties
No casualty has been reported so far, the fire department said. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A fire broke out in a four-storey building in West Bengal's Siliguri on Saturday. The flames were later doused and no casualties were reported. According to officials, four fire tenders rushed to the spot on receiving the call and were able to bring the blaze under control after one-and-a-half-hour of struggle.

Locals in the area saw heavy smoke coming out from the office of a poultry farm at the top of the residential-cum-office building situated in the Naukaghat area and called for firefighters, who were able to douse the flames while ensuring the blaze does not spread. "It was a residential building and there was an office filled with documents, woods and others. We used smoke guns and later entered into the building to fight the fire," said Bhaskar Nag, Station Officer, Siliguri Fire Station.

The situation is under control now and the fire department will start the investigation to ascertain the cause of the fire. (ANI)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 292 delayed, is Endeavor’s life in danger? Shoto is in deep trouble

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date, spoilers, portrayal of plethora of Titan

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni talks encouraging facts on OTT platforms

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Comedian Bharti Singh arrested in drug case, says NCB. PTI DC KRK KRK

Comedian Bharti Singh arrested in drug case, says NCB. PTI DC KRK KRK...

ISL 7: Ferrando looks to break Goa FC's six-game losing streak against Bengaluru FC

FC Goa have not defeated Bengaluru FC in six of their last seven clashes and the Gaurs will be hoping to break the losing streak under new head coach Juan Ferrando. Bengaluru FC have not only retained their core from last season but also fu...

Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in J-K's Rajouri

Pakistan has violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control LoC in the Nowshera sector of Rajouri district at about 6 pm on Saturday. Indian Army is retaliating befittingly.Earlier in the day, Pakistan Army resorted to an unprovoked cease...

Sri City gets accreditation certification for QMS,EMS from ISO

Sri City, one of the most flourishing Special Economic Zones in the country in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh, received accreditation certifications for Quality Management System and Environmental Management System from the Internation...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020