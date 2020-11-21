Woman robbed at gunpoint by two men

A woman was allegedly robbed at gunpoint by two unidentified men in east Delhi's Vinod Nagar area, police said on Saturday. The incident took place on Friday afternoon, they said.

According to the police, the woman was walking in Vinod Nagar's market area when two men on a two-wheeler allegedly robbed her gold chain. When she raised an alarm, they threatened her with a county-made pistol and fled the spot. She was accompanied by another woman at the time of the incident. Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Jasmeet Singh said, "We have registered a case of robbery at Kalyanpuri police station and the matter is being probed." The CCTV cameras installed in and around the crime scene is being scanned and efforts are underway to identify them, police said.