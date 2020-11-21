Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lack of testing facilities in rural areas resulted in underreporting of COVID-19 cases: Parliamentary committee

A parliamentary panel has lauded the ramping up of COVID-19 testing facilities in the country but noted that the testing facilities are mainly limited to bigger districts and cities and "lack of testing facilities in rural areas has also resulted in the underreporting of cases".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2020 20:40 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 20:40 IST
Lack of testing facilities in rural areas resulted in underreporting of COVID-19 cases: Parliamentary committee
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A parliamentary panel has lauded the ramping up of COVID-19 testing facilities in the country but noted that the testing facilities are mainly limited to bigger districts and cities and "lack of testing facilities in rural areas has also resulted in the underreporting of cases". The committee observed that initially only NIV-Pune was equipped to carry out COVID-19 testing and by April 1, testing facilities were increased to 151 labs. It said that testing capacity was expanded to 1,321 labs by July 31 and to 2,082 labs by November 10.

"This ramping up is commendable. However, the Committee finds that the testing facility is only limited to bigger districts and cities. Lack of testing facilities in rural areas has also resulted in the underreporting of cases. The PHCs and CHCs are still largely devoid of any testing facilities and the required technical workforce," the panel said. Ram Gopal Yadav, the Chairman of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare, virtually presented 121st, 122nd, 123rd and 124th reports to Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu.

While 121st, 122nd and 124th reports are action taken reports, the 123rd report is a subject report on 'Outbreak of Pandemic COVID-19 and its Management', an official release said. The committee strongly recommended to the Health Ministry "to establish a strong network of Viral Research and Diagnostic Laboratories in the country to tackle the constantly increasing incidence of COVID-19 cases and enhance the efficacy plan of containment of the pandemic".

The committee, which submitted the first report by any parliamentary committee on the government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, pointed out that the health care spending in the country is "abysmally low" and added that the lack of investment in the healthcare infrastructure has exposed the fragility of Indian health ecosystem and posed a big hurdle in generating an effective response against the pandemic. It urged the central government to work with stakeholders to ensure that the vaccine, when it comes, is easily available to the general public at an affordable price. It also called upon the government to subsidize the vaccine cost for weaker sections of the society.

Expressing concerns over the "grossly inadequate" number of hospital beds in the government hospitals, the committee noted that lack of beds and inadequate ventilator facilities further complicated the efficacy of the containment plan against the pandemic. (ANI)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 292 delayed, is Endeavor’s life in danger? Shoto is in deep trouble

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date, spoilers, portrayal of plethora of Titan

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni talks encouraging facts on OTT platforms

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Here's how an acebuchin-oil-enriched diet may help to reduce hypertension

An acebuchin-oil-enriched diet helps to reduce arterial blood pressure, as shown by a study carried out by the Cardiovascular Physiopathology research group at the Physiology Department of the University of Seville. Furthermore, their work ...

World Record Holders Brigid Kosgei, Ababel Yeshaneh to participate in Delhi Half Marathon

World record holder Brigid Kosgei and Ababel Yeshaneh will participate in the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon ADHM, the governing body announced on Saturday. At the Chicago Marathon in October 2019, Kenyas Kosgei stunned the world when she broke...

Immobile makes scoring return from virus as Lazio wins 2-0

Ciro Immobile marked his recovery from the coronavirus with a goal as Lazio won 2-0 at last-place Crotone in Serie A on Saturday. Joaqun Correa scored Lazios second as the capital club moved fifth three points below league leader AC Milan,...

UP: Body of man found inside car; 2 held

The body of a man was found inside a car parked on the Kazipura-Nayphal road here, police said on Saturday. Two people have been arrested for their involvement in the alleged murder, they said.The victim, Rashid, had come to the Holy Cross ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020