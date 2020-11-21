CBI summons Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar on Nov 23

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday summoned Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar and asked him to appear before it on November 23 in connection with the agency's raid on his residence on October 5. The Congress leader has said that he will appear before the agency on November 25.

CBI had recovered Rs 50 lakhs in cash during the searches conducted on premises of Shivakumar, and brother MP DK Suresh, on October 5. The raids were conducted at Shivakumar's residence at Doddalahalli, Kanakapura and Sadashiva Nagar, in Bengaluru, apart from others.

The CBI had registered a case against the then Minister and others on the allegations of acquisition of disproportionate assets, the agency had earlier said. Earlier, the state government had given permission to the CBI to probe corruption charges against Shivakumar. This was based on a letter from the Enforcement Directorate (ED). (ANI)