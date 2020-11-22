Left Menu
NGT directs authorities to submit report on plea alleging illegal extraction of groundwater in Mangolpuri

The matter is posted for next hearing on February 3, 2021. The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by city resident Ranjan alleging illegal extraction of groundwater by New Waqt Club in Mangolpuri area for commercial purposes in violation of the law.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2020 13:32 IST | Created: 22-11-2020 13:32 IST
The National Green Tribunal has directed authorities to submit a report on a plea alleging illegal extraction of groundwater by a club in Mangolpuri area here for commercial purposes in violation of the law. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel asked the SDM (Kanjhawala area) in north-west district to furnish a factual report in the matter before the next date of hearing.

The NGT had earlier sought a report from the Delhi Jal Board and the deputy commissioner, north-west district, Kanjhawala to submit a report after verifying whether illegal borewells were operating in the area. The tribunal noted that while no report has been received from the deputy commissioner, the DJB informed it that the SDM could not carry out inspection due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In view of above, we direct the SDM, Kanjhawala to positively furnish a factual report in the matter before the next date by e-mail failing which the tribunal will be left with no option except to adopt coercive measures for the failure of the SDM to carry out the directions of this tribunal, including stopping his salary," the bench said. The matter is posted for next hearing on February 3, 2021.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by city resident Ranjan alleging illegal extraction of groundwater by New Waqt Club in Mangolpuri area for commercial purposes in violation of the law. The plea alleged that the authorities have failed to take any action in the matter.

