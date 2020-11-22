JMM MLA Nalin Soren bags Jharkhand's best legislator award

JMM MLA Nalin Soren bags Jharkhand's best legislator awardPTI | Ranchi | Updated: 22-11-2020 23:35 IST | Created: 22-11-2020 23:35 IST
Ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha(JMM) MLA Nalin Soren received the state's best legislator ofthe year award on Sunday
Governor Draupadi Murmu presented the honourcomprising Rs 51,000 cash and a citation to the seven-time MLAfrom Sikaripara constituency on the occasion of the 20thfoundation day of the state Assembly
He was first elected to the constituency in Dumkadistrict in 1990.
