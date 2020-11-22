JMM MLA Nalin Soren bags Jharkhand's best legislator award

Ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha(JMM) MLA Nalin Soren received the state's best legislator ofthe year award on Sunday

Governor Draupadi Murmu presented the honourcomprising Rs 51,000 cash and a citation to the seven-time MLAfrom Sikaripara constituency on the occasion of the 20thfoundation day of the state Assembly

He was first elected to the constituency in Dumkadistrict in 1990.