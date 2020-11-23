Woman injured as wall of public toilet collapses in Mumbai

Woman injured as wall of public toilet collapses in MumbaiPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-11-2020 11:25 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 10:39 IST
A woman's leg got trapped indebris when a wall of a public toilet collapsed in Kurla areaof Mumbai on Monday morning, a civic official said
The incident took place around 7.40 am behind NaazHotel in Kurla-West following which fire brigade, police andcivic personnel rushed to the spot, he said
"The leg of a woman got stuck in the debris of thecollapsed wall. She was later rescued, given first aid andthen taken to Rajawadi Hospital," the official said.