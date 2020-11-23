Delhi man held for faking his kidnapping

Left Menu
The matter came to light when an accountant of a firm in Mehrauli lodged a police complaint against Singh. The complainant said that he had handed over Rs 4.96 lakh to his colleague Rahul Dev Singh and asked him to deposit the amount in the company's bank account. However, when Singh did not return, the complainant contacted him but his mobile phone was found to be switched off.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2020 11:32 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 11:32 IST
A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly faking his kidnapping to make easy money, police said on Monday. The accused, identified as Rahul Dev Singh, is a resident of Badarpur. The matter came to light when an accountant of a firm in Mehrauli lodged a police complaint against Singh.

The complainant said that he had handed over Rs 4.96 lakh to his colleague Rahul Dev Singh and asked him to deposit the amount in the company's bank account. However, when Singh did not return, the complainant contacted him but his mobile phone was found to be switched off. In the evening, Singh told him that while he was going to the bank, he was kidnapped and robbed at gunpoint.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said, "We registered a case under section 408 (criminal breach of trust by clerk or servant) of the Indian Penal Code and after interrogation, accused Rahul Dev Singh was arrested." Initially, the accused repeated the same story of his kidnapping and robbery but during sustained interrogation, he confessed to his crime. On his instance, Rs 4,86,000 cash was recovered from Okhla, he added.

