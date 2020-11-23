Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC says COVID-19 situation has worsened in Delhi, Guj, asks Centre, states to file status reports

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre and all states to file within two days status reports detailing steps taken to deal with the current COVID-19 situation, noting that the pandemic has “worsened” in places like Delhi and Gujarat.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2020 11:38 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 11:38 IST
SC says COVID-19 situation has worsened in Delhi, Guj, asks Centre, states to file status reports

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre and all states to file within two days status reports detailing steps taken to deal with the current COVID-19 situation, noting that the pandemic has “worsened” in places like Delhi and Gujarat. The court said the situation is “going out of control” in Gujarat.

“Things have worsened in Delhi especially in November. You file a status report on what steps have been taken,” a bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan told Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain, who was appearing for Delhi government. The bench, also comprising Justices R S Reddy and M R Shah, said that all efforts shall be made by the Centre and the states to mitigate the situation and to deal with the rising number of COVID-19 cases. The top court, which was hearing a matter in which it had taken cognisance regarding proper treatment of COVID-19 patients and dignified handling of bodies in hospitals, has posted the matter for hearing on November 27.

TRENDING

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports more than 300 new COVID cases; England will end COVID lockdown and more

Science News Roundup: China to launch moon probe and Childhood vaccine linked to less severe COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-NZ focus on T20 may change with Windies series: McCullum

New Zealands Twenty20 series against West Indies starting on Friday should be a springboard for the home side to look to improve their results and build a squad for next years World Cup, former captain Brendon McCullum said. New Zealand are...

Upcoming CL match my only concern: Klopp says Liverpool's record 'doesn't feel like a big moment'

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp asserted that the clubs recent feat doesnt feel like a big moment and his only concern at the moment is the teams upcoming Champions League match against Atalanta. Liverpool secured a 3-0 win over Leicester Ci...

Tarun Gogoi extremely critical, say doctors

The health condition of former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi deteriorated on Monday morning and he is very very critical, doctors said. The octogenerian Congress leader, undergoing treatment at the Gauhati Medical College Hospital for po...

Godrej Interio launches essential range, ushering festivities in India

Launches new products and bouquet of exciting offers targeted at customers to celebrate the commencement of festivities across India MUMBAI, India, Nov. 23, 2020 PRNewswire -- As India sets to embrace the festivities, Godrej Interio, India...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020