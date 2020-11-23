Left Menu
Development News Edition

Khalid hatched conspiracy to fuel Delhi riots during Trump visit for global propaganda: Police

Delhi Police filed a supplementary charge sheet in a court in Delhi against Khalid and JNU student Sharjeel Imam in the case related to the alleged larger conspiracy in the communal violence in northeast Delhi in February. According to the charge sheet, filed on Sunday, Khalid allegedly left Delhi on February 23 for Patna and came back on February 27 as part of the conspiracy.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2020 14:14 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 13:31 IST
Khalid hatched conspiracy to fuel Delhi riots during Trump visit for global propaganda: Police
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Former JNU student leader Umar Khalid hatched the conspiracy to fuel Delhi riots during US President Donald Trump's visit in February this year to spread globally the propaganda over torture of minorities in India, police has alleged in the charge sheet. Delhi Police filed a supplementary charge sheet in a court in Delhi against Khalid and JNU student Sharjeel Imam in the case related to the alleged larger conspiracy in the communal violence in northeast Delhi in February.

According to the charge sheet, filed on Sunday, Khalid allegedly left Delhi on February 23 for Patna and came back on February 27 as part of the conspiracy. It further alleged that Khalid held meeting with other accused persons at an office in Chand Bagh.

In the FIR, police has claimed that the communal violence was a "premeditated conspiracy" which was allegedly hatched by Khalid and two others. Khalid had allegedly given provocative speeches at two different places and appealed to the citizens to come out on streets and block the roads during Trump's visit to spread the propaganda at the international level about minorities in India are being tortured, the police has alleged.

In this conspiracy, firearms, petrol bombs, acid bottles and stones were collected at numerous homes, they claimed. Co-accused Mohd Danish was allegedly given the responsibility to gather people from two different places to take part in the riots, the police alleged.

Women and children were made to block the roads under the Jafrabad metro station on February 23 to create tension amidst the neighbourhood people, FIR said. The charge sheet was filed before Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat against Khalid, Imam and one Faizan Khan under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and sections related to criminal conspiracy, murder, rioting, sedition, unlawful assembly and promoting enmity on the grounds of religion, language, caste, etc of the Indian Penal Code, according to sources.

The offences entail a maximum punishment of death penalty. The 930-page supplementary charge sheet was filed under sections 13 (unlawful activities), 16 (terrorist act), 17 (raising funds for terrorist act) and 18 (conspiracy) of the UAPA.

The accused have been charged under various sections of the law, including criminal conspiracy, read abetment, abettor present when offence is committed, sedition and rioting. The three have also been charged for wrongful restraint, assault to deter public servant, dacoity, cheating, mischief, mischief by fire, house trespass, house breaking, forgery, using forged document as genuine, common intention and under relevant sections of the Arms Act and Prevention of Damage to Public Properties Act, the sources said.

While Khalid and Imam are currently in judicial custody in the case, Khan had been granted bail by the Delhi High Court. The main charge sheet was filed in September against Pinjra Tod members and JNU students Devangana Kalita and Natasha Narwal, Jamia Millia Islamia student Asif Iqbal Tanha and student activist Gulfisha Fatima.

Others who were charge-sheeted included former Congress Councillor Ishrat Jahan, Jamia Coordination Committee members Safoora Zargar, Meeran Haider and Shifa-Ur-Rehman, suspended AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain, activist Khalid Saifi, Shadab Ahmed, Tasleem Ahmed, Salim Malik, Mohd Salim Khan and Athar Khan. Communal violence had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after clashes between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.

TRENDING

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports more than 300 new COVID cases; England will end COVID lockdown and more

Science News Roundup: China to launch moon probe and Childhood vaccine linked to less severe COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indonesia hits half million coronavirus cases as hospitals strain

Indonesia hit a grim milestone on Monday in surpassing more than half a million cases of the coronavirus, as hospitals across the countrys most populated province edged closer towards capacity. Indonesia now has 502,110 infections and 16,00...

Hold Punjab, Haryana CMs liable for Delhi pollution: Atishi to air quality panel

AAP MLA and chairperson of Environment Committee of Delhi Assembly Atishi on Monday met with newly-appointed panel for Air Quality Management and urged it to hold chief ministers of Punjab and Haryana liable for causing pollution in the nat...

Sonakshi Sinha treats fans with pictures from Maldives vacation

Actor Sonakshi Sinha on Monday treated her fans with stunning pictures of her enjoying a holiday in the Maldives. The Dabangg actor posted two radiant pictures on Instagram from her holiday in the Maldives. In the picture, amid the scenic v...

Suzuki Motorcycle India expands BSVI product portfolio with V-Strom 650XT ABS launch

Suzuki Motorcycle India on Monday expanded its BSVI product portfolio with the launch of V-Strom 650XT ABS anti-lock braking system with BSVI engine, priced at Rs 8.84 lakh ex-showroom Delhi. Displayed for the first time at the Auto Expo ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020