NCB officials attacked during raid in Mumbai; 3 arrested

A group of around 50 people have allegedly attacked a team of Narcotics Control Bureau officials and injured two of them during their raid on drugs peddlers in suburban Goregaon, an NCB official said on Monday. Three persons have been arrested in connection with the incident that took place on Sunday evening when the five- member team, including NCB Zonal Director Samir Wankhede and Superintendent of Police Vishwa Vijay Singh, went to conduct the raid, he said.

As the NCB team reached Bhagat Singh Nagar locality in Goregaon, around 50 people, including women, gathered there and later attacked members of the central anti-narcotics agency, the official said. Some people in the crowd were instigating others to attack the NCB officials, terming them as "kidnappers". These people allegedly started hitting the NCB officials and also pelted stones on them, he said.

NCB Zonal Director Wankhede tried to stop the crowd from attacking them and also informed local police. Two NCB team members were injured in the incident. One of them received bone injury, the official said.

Later, the NCB team members along with local police managed to catch three of the attackers and brought them to Goregaon police station. The three arrested accused have been identified as Yusuf Sheikh, his father Amin Sheikh, and one Vipul Agre.

They have been booked under Indian Penal Code Section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and other relevant provisions, the official said. An investigation is on into the case, he added.