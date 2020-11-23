Left Menu
Rahul poses questions on vaccination strategy, asks by when will all Indians be vaccinated

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday posed questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding government strategy for vaccination against COVID-19, asking which vaccine candidate will be chosen and if PM Cares Fund will be used to ensure free vaccination.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2020 17:28 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 17:28 IST
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

"The PM must tell the nation: 1. Of all the Covid vaccine candidates, which will GOI choose and why? 2. Who will get the vaccine first and what will be the distribution strategy? 3. Will PMCares fund be used to ensure free vaccination? 4. By when will all Indians be vaccinated?" he asked. Prime Minister Narendra had on Friday held a meeting to review the country's vaccination strategy in which important issues related to the progress of COVID-19 vaccine development, regulatory approvals and procurement were discussed.

The Prime Minister had also reviewed various issues like prioritisation of population groups, reaching out to healthcare workers, cold-chain infrastructure augmentation and technological platform for vaccine rollout. (ANI)

