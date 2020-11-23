Left Menu
Development News Edition

2G case: Delhi HC rejects pleas against sanctions for CBI's appeal challenging acquittal

The Delhi High Court on Monday rejected several petitions challenging the sanctions granted by the Central government to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file an appeal against the acquittal of accused persons in connection with the 2G spectrum allocation case.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2020 19:13 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 18:29 IST
2G case: Delhi HC rejects pleas against sanctions for CBI's appeal challenging acquittal
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Monday rejected several petitions challenging the sanctions granted by the Central government to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file an appeal against the acquittal of accused persons in connection with the 2G spectrum allocation case. A single-judge bench of Justice Brijesh Sethi also rejected the plea of individuals stating that the CBI had filed the appeal against their acquittal without placing on record the mandatory approval by the Central government.

Justice Sethi also released the appeals against the 2G verdict from his board as he is retiring on November 30. The appeals will now be listed before another Judge on December 1, he said. The bench also said the 2018 amendments in the Prevention of Corruption Act would not apply to crimes committed prior to the amendment.

Former Telecom Secretary Siddharth Behura, accused of sending Rs 200 crores through various channels to DMK MP K Kanimozhi in the 2G spectrum case, had challenged in the Delhi High Court sanctions granted by the Centre's for the CBI to filed an appeal against their acquittal. Kusegaon executive Rajiv Agarwal, another in the 2G spectrum allocation case who was acquitted by the trial court, earlier told the court that CBI had filed an appeal against his acquittal without placing on record the mandatory approval by the Central government.

The plea stated that the procedure prescribed by the Delhi High Court rules and the CBI manual have not been followed by the CBI and because of these glitches, the CBI has not supplied the complete documents in the court. It said the grant of sanction to file an appeal under Section 378 (2) of the CrPC is akin to the grant of sanction to prosecute and hence same has to be done with the utmost application of mind.

The appeal under Section 378 (2) of the CrPC is to be filed by a special public prosecutor appointed for 2G spectrum cases, which has not been done in the present case, the plea said. The High Court had in October commenced a day-to-day hearing on CBI's 'leave to appeal' against the acquittal of all the individuals and firms. Leave to appeal is formal permission granted by a court to a party to challenge a decision in a higher court.

TRENDING

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Eden Gardens gears up for cricketing action with Bengal T20 Challenge

The Cricket Association of Bengal CAB is all set to roll out the maiden edition of Bengal T20 Challenge as six of the top club teams gear up to vie for the trophy at Eden Gardens from Tuesday. The CAB office bearers led by president Avishek...

Pandemic has worsened UK inequality, says Labour's Dodds

The COVID-19 pandemic has worsened inequality in Britain, Labours would-be finance minister Anneliese Dodds said on Monday, criticising the governments response to the crisis as wasteful and divisive.We went into this crisis as one of the m...

Uttarakhand CM orders probe into case relating to inter-caste and interfaith marriage scheme

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday ordered a probe into a matter relating to a scheme for promoting inter-caste and interfaith marriages mentioned in a press release by the Tehri Garhwal district social welfare offic...

Noida's GIMS claims best plasma success rate in UP

Over 300 coronavirus patients at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences here have undergone plasma therapy with a majority of them discharged after recovering from the infection, officials said on Monday. The GIMS in a statement also ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020