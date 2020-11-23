NAFSCOB chief Dileepbhai Sanghani elected as NCUI President

IFFCO Vice Chairman Dileepbhai Sanghani was unanimously elected as the President of National Cooperative Union of India (NCUI) on Monday

He is also the Chairman of National Federation of State Cooperative Banks Ltd (NAFSCOB). In a statement on Monday, NCUI said NAFED Chairman Bijender Singh has been elected as the Vice-Chairman. National Cooperative Agriculture and Rural Development Banks' Federation (NCARDBF) Chairman K Sivadasan Nair has been elected as the Vice-President. Sanghani has been a cabinet minister in the Gujarat government. He was a member of Gujarat Legislative Assembly. He was earlier a member of Lok Sabha representing Amreli for four terms.