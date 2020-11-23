Left Menu
It was consensual not rape, woman tells Kerala HC

Kochi, Nov 23 (PTI): A woman, who had alleged rape by a junior health inspector while under quarantine, on Monday informed the Kerala High Court that the incident was consensual. The woman said this in an affidavit submitted to the court which was considering a bail application of the accused. She said the incident was consensual and that bail be granted.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 23-11-2020 19:45 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 19:45 IST
Kochi, Nov 23 (PTI): A woman, who had alleged rape by a junior health inspector while under quarantine, on Monday informed the Kerala High Court that the incident was consensual. The woman said this in an affidavit submitted to the court which was considering a bail application of the accused.

She said the incident was consensual and that bail be granted. Justice P V Kunhikrishnan granted bail but directed the state police chief to depute a senior police officer to conduct an enquiry into the settlement of the case.

The rape was reported in the first week of September in Thiruvananthapuram district. Police had then said the 44-year-old woman, working as a home nurse, had returned to her home and was asked to undergo quarantine by the health inspector.

She underwent an antigen test which was negative and was told by the man to collect the test certificate from his flat, the police had said. The woman, in her complaint, had stated that she went to his house on September 3 and was sexually assaulted after being tied up and was allowed to leave only the next day.

A women's commission had on its own registered a case against the health inspector and directed the state Health secretary to initiate disciplinary action against him. PTI COR TGB NVG NVG

