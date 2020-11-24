Left Menu
FACTBOX-Federal agency clears way for Biden to receive key transition resources

* Federal authorities can begin issuing security clearances to members of Biden's transition team and to the appointees who will staff his administration. * Biden's transition team will receive a government internet address to use for its website and email.

Reuters | Updated: 24-11-2020 07:32 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 07:32 IST
Weeks after the Nov. 3 election, the General Services Administration cleared the way on Monday for President-elect Joe Biden to begin his formal transition to the White House. Under the Presidential Transition Act, the green light by the federal agency will enable Biden and his staff to access the following funds and resources as he prepares to take office on Jan. 20.

* Biden can begin using about $6.3 million in federal transition funds and federal office space. * He will receive a "detailed" summary of threats to U.S. security as well as ongoing military and covert operations.

* The heads of federal agencies can start working with members of Biden's transition team to smooth the way for a hand-over when Biden is inaugurated. * Federal authorities can begin issuing security clearances to members of Biden's transition team and to the appointees who will staff his administration.

* Biden's transition team will receive a government internet address to use for its website and email. * President Donald Trump's administration will be required to conduct emergency preparedness exercises with members of Biden's team.

* The outgoing Trump administration will have the use of government offices for "winding up" its affairs, which will continue for several months after Trump leaves office.

