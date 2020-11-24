Citizens suggest ways to implement 'Swayampoorna Goa' scheme

People of Goa have made various suggestions, including repair of sluice gates of a river and face-lift of a Portuguese-era fort, as part of implementation of the state government's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Swayampoorna Goa' programme, an official has said. The government has been taking suggestions from people to implement the programme, which was announced by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant last month to increase economic activities and make every village in the state self-reliant by "harnessing resources available within the area".

Under the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat Swayampoorna Goa' initiative, benefits of all the state and central government schemes will be brought to the doorsteps of people, the chief minister had said. A senior government official, who is in-charge of the initiative, on Monday said, "During our recent visit to Aldona village in North Goa district, locals were enthusiastic about agriculture, fisheries and rural development schemes." The economy of the Aldona village is predominantly based on agriculture and locals demanded that sluice gates of a river there be repaired immediately so as to prevent inundation of their fields, he said.

Citizens also demanded repair of the historic Corjuem fort, which is in a dilapidated condition, to make it a tourist attraction, the official said. The fort, built in 1705 by Portuguese rulers, is located four km away from the Aldona village.

"Various suggestions have come up during interaction with local representatives and people in each village. All the inputs are being combined as part of a report that would recommend a way ahead to make Goa self-sustainable," the official said. He also said the government has put up stalls at Xeldem village in South Goa district to provide a detailed information to people about welfare schemes of various state departments.