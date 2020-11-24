Maoist arrested in Jharkhand

A Maoist leader has been arrested in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district in a joint operation by the CRPF and the local police. Soma Angaria (30), wanted in several criminal cases, was apprehended on Monday from Birbal Tola in Goilkera police station area, a police officer said.

Angaria confessed that he had a role in some of the criminal cases filed against him, he said. Maoist posters and banners have been recovered from his possession, the officer added.