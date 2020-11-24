Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi's COVID-19 review meeting with chief ministers underway

The meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief ministers of various states over the COVID-19 situation is currently underway.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2020 11:58 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 11:58 IST
PM Modi's COVID-19 review meeting with chief ministers underway
Visual from the meeting. (Photo source: Chhattisgarh CMO). Image Credit: ANI

The meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief ministers of various states over the COVID-19 situation is currently underway. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal are among those are present at the meeting, being held via video conferencing.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, NITI Aayog's Dr VK Paul, Cabinet secretary, and Health Secretary are also attending the crucial meet. According to Delhi Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Kejriwal informed the Prime Minister that Delhi saw a peak of 8,600 COVID-19 cases on 10 November in the third peak.

"Since then cases and positivity rate are steadily decreasing. The high severity of the third wave is due to many factors including pollution," he said in the meeting. Citing pollution as an important factor behind surge of coronavirus cases, Kejriwal also sought PM Modi's intervention to get rid of pollution due to stubble burning from adjoining states, especially in view of recent bio decomposer. He also sought reservation of additional 1000 ICU beds in central government hospitals till the "third wave" lasts.

The Prime Minister had earlier chaired several meetings with chief ministers in the past six months over the pandemic. India reported 37,975 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours and 480 deaths due to the disease, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.

The total cases in the country now stands at 91,77,841 including 86,04,955 recoveries and 4,38,667 active cases. With 480 new deaths, the cumulative toll reached 1,34,218. The country is reporting around 30,000 to 47,000- daily new cases for the past few days. The Government of India has also decided to depute high-level Central teams to Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh to support these States in COVID-19 response and management. These States have been either reporting a rise in the number of active cases i.e. those who are hospitalised or are in home isolation under medical supervision, or demonstrating a rise in the daily new cases, the Union Health Ministry said.

Earlier, the Central government had sent high-level teams to Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Manipur and Chhattisgarh. On November 20, the Prime Minister held a meeting to review India's vaccination strategy and discussed important issues related to the progress of vaccine development, regulatory approvals and procurement with top officials. (ANI)

TRENDING

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dele Alli pulls off "outrageous catch" as Tottenham players play cricket

Tottenhams Dele Alli on Monday stunned everyone by pulling off an outrageous catch as he played cricket with his teammates. Alli took to Twitter and shared a video of him playing cricket with his teammates. In the video, after the batsman h...

Junior engineer, held by CBI for 'sexual exploitation' of children, tests positive for COVID-19

A junior engineer of the irrigation department, arrested by the CBI for alleged sexual exploitation of children, has tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on Tuesday. The junior engineer, Ram Bhavan, who is lodged in the Banda jail f...

Maha: Jayakwadi dam water released for irrigation

The Jayakwadi dam in Maharashtras Aurangabad district is filled to its maximum storage capacity due to good rains this year and water is being discharged from it for the purpose of irrigation, an official said on Tuesday. The release of wat...

Soccer-Arsenal's Pepe apologises for red card at Leeds

Arsenal winger Nicolas Pepe has apologised after being sent off for headbutting Leeds United defender Ezgjan Alioski in Sundays goalless draw in the Premier League. Pepe was red carded in the 51st minute after VAR officials spotted the inci...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020