Left Menu
Development News Edition

Customs arrest Sivasankar in gold smuggling case

The Customs said it has arrested around 15 people, including prime accused Swapna Suresh, Sarith PS and Sandeep Nair, in connection with the seizure of 30 kg smuggled gold illicitly imported as diplomatic baggage of UAE consulate in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5. The agency said it has now come to light that Sivasankar, who has been arrayed as fifth accused in the case registered by the ED, is also involved in the issue.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 24-11-2020 12:38 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 12:15 IST
Customs arrest Sivasankar in gold smuggling case
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Customs on Tuesday formally arrested suspended IAS officer M Sivasankar in connection with the Kerala gold smuggling case. Sources said the sleuths from the Customs (Preventive) Commissionerate visited the jail where Sivasankar is presently lodged here after being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate probing the money trail in the gold smuggling case, this morning and recorded his arrest.

They said the central agency will move an application in the court seeking his custody. The move comes a day after a special court for PMLA cases here granted permission to the Customs to arrest Sivasankar, who is currently in judicial custody, in connection with the sensational case.

The court for Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) had allowed the prayer by the Customs, which claimed it has got direct incriminating material against Sivasankar, former principal secretary to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, over his "involvement" in the sensational smuggling of gold using diplomatic channel. The Customs said it has arrested around 15 people, including prime accused Swapna Suresh, Sarith PS and Sandeep Nair, in connection with the seizure of 30 kg smuggled gold illicitly imported as diplomatic baggage of UAE consulate in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5.

The agency said it has now come to light that Sivasankar, who has been arrayed as fifth accused in the case registered by the ED, is also involved in the issue. The National Investigation Agency (NIA), the ED and the Customs are conducting separate investigations into the racket that was busted with the seizure of gold on July 5.

The IAS officer was suspended after his links to Suresh, a former employee of the consulate, surfaced.

TRENDING

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hotel nights booked in Spain in October fall 83% on travel restrictions

The number of nights booked by tourists in Spanish hotels fell 83 in October compared with the same month a year ago as travel restrictions ravaged the tourism industry, data from the INE national statistics office showed on Tuesday.The Oct...

4 members of Ludhiana family found killed at home

Four members of a family were found killed at their Mayur Vihar colony residence on the Hambran road here, police said on Tuesday. However, Rajiv Sood, the owner of the house and a property dealer, was not found at home, they added.A sharp-...

European shares rise on possible easing of COVID-19 curbs, vaccine progress

European shares gained on Tuesday as a possible easing of lockdowns in France added to a brighter mood from encouraging developments related to coronavirus vaccines.The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.8 at 0805 GMT, supported by gains...

Treasury, SARB to review Exchange Control Circular

National Treasury, the South African Reserve Bank SARB and the Financial Sector Conduct Authority FSCA have jointly expressed an intent to review the Exchange Control Circular 152020 issued by the SARB.The circular was issued following the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020