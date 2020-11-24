J-K publishes list of beneficiaries under Roshni Act

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has published on its website a list of beneficiaries under the now-scrapped Roshni Act including former ministers, retired civil servants and politicians. Among those allotted land under the now-scrapped law are former PDP leader Haseeb Drabu and three members of his family, former minister Sujjad Kichloo, Congress leader KK Amla, retired IAS officer Mohd Shafi Pandit and his wife, National Conference leader Syed Akhoon and former J-K Bank chairman MY Khan, according to a list by the Divisional Commissioner of Jammu.

Those who had vested ownership of encroached state land in Jammu other than under Roshni Act, physically encroached but not shown in revenue records, are National Conference leader Haroon Choudhary and its former leader Aslam Goni and others. This comes as per the directions of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court, which had reportedly declared Roshni Act "illegal, unconstitutional and unsustainable" and ordered a CBI probe into the alleged instances of irregularities in the allotment of land under this law.

So far, a total number of six cases have been registered in the matter, including three registered on November 12, two registered on November 20 and one registered on November 21 against the then District Collector. As of now, no member of the Farooq Abdullah family is there in the CBI's FIR.

Governor Satya Pal Malik had in 2018 repealed the Roshni Act, enacted by the then Farooq Abdullah government, stopping all further proceedings under it. The law was aimed at cutting down the encroachment of state (Jammu and Kashmir) land by selling it to the occupants at the market rate. (ANI)