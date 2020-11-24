Ready to administer Covid-19 vaccine if no side effects, says Telangana CM

Telangana state government is ready to distribute and administer Covid vaccine to the people if it does not have any side effect, said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in a virtual meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. "People are eagerly waiting for the COVID-19 vaccine. A scientifically approved vaccine is the need of the hour. The Telangana state government is ready to distribute and administer the vaccine to its people on a priority basis. However, one has to take into consideration whether the vaccine has any side effects," Rao said on the occasion.

Prime Minister Modi held a video conference with chief ministers of various states in which he discussed various methods for distribution and administering of the Covid vaccine. Suggesting that the vaccine may give different side effects in different regions of the country, Telangana CM urged for sample testing before its large scale administration.

"Initially, send a batch of vaccine dosage to the states which can be administered on some people. Let us assess the situation after administering vaccine on these people and then administer it to the rest," the CM said. Along with the CM, Chief Secretary Sri Somesh Kumar, CMO Principal Secretary S Narsing Rao, Principal Secretary (Medical and Health) Murtuza Rizvi, Medical Health Director Srinivas Rao, Medical Education Director Ramesh Reddy, Health University VC Karunakar Reddy and others participated in the virtual meeting.

According to an official statement, the CM held another meeting with his officials after the videoconference with PM Modi wherein he instructed the officials to prepare an action plan to administer the vaccine in the state and also asked them to create the required infrastructure facilities. "Committees should be formed at the state, district and Mandal level to conduct the vaccination programme. It should be given first to the Covid warriors and frontline workers like the police and other departments, people above 60 years of age and people suffering from acute diseases. A list in this regard should be prepared," the CM said. (ANI)