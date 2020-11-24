Left Menu
Development News Edition

Woman claims to be BJP MLA's daughter-in-law, wants harassment case against him

Sarita said she has also written to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, complaining that the MLA threatened her father and brother over the phone and got a fake case registered against them at the Khudaganj police station thorough his aide. The woman alleged that despite giving a number of complaints to police, her FIR has not been registered.

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 24-11-2020 17:15 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 17:15 IST
Woman claims to be BJP MLA's daughter-in-law, wants harassment case against him

A woman claiming to be the daughter-in-law of a BJP MLA sat on a dharna at the collectorate here, alleging that police are not registering a case of harassment against him on her complaint. Tilhar BJP MLA Roshanlal Verma has refuted the allegations levelled by 32-year-old Sarita, a resident of the Nigohi area here.

A counsel for the woman, Avdhesh Singh, said she is the "second wife" of the MLA’s deceased son while his "first wife" lives at the legislator's native place. Sarita alleged that she was turned out of the MLA's house after the death of her husband Vinod Kumar about two years ago and said she is being harassed by the legislator and his men.

The woman claimed that after the death of her husband, six property-related cases against the MLA are currently going on in different courts. Sarita said she has also written to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, complaining that the MLA threatened her father and brother over the phone and got a fake case registered against them at the Khudaganj police station thorough his aide.

The woman alleged that despite giving a number of complaints to police, her FIR has not been registered. Commenting on it, Superintendent of Police Yash Anand said he was not in the know of the case but assured that if any complaint is given, action will be taken after proper investigation.

Meanwhile, an audio having the MLA's purported conversation with the woman’s brother has surfaced on social media, in which the BJP leader is allegedly heard threatening to get him and his father jailed. The MLA has denied the charge and said the authenticity of the audio should be checked.

TRENDING

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Genesys Named a Leader in the Gartner 2020 Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service

Cloud customer experience provider recognized as a Leader in worldwide report CHENNAI, India, Nov. 24, 2020 PRNewswire -- Genesys, the global leader in cloud customer experience and contact center solutions, has been positioned by Gartner, ...

Cyclone Nivar: 1200 rescue troopers deployed, 800 on standby, says NDRF chief

Nearly 1,200 National Disaster Response Force NDRF rescue personnel have been deployed in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry and 800 others are on standby in view of cyclone Nivar, the very severe cyclonic storm which is expected to ...

Covid-19: Russia's Sputnik V vaccine is 95 per cent effective, cheaper than others, say developers

The developers of Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine announced on Tuesday that it had an efficacy rate or 95 per cent based on the second interim analysis of clinical data. The two-dose vaccine will cost about 20 in international markets and wil...

Air quality 'severe' in Ghaziabad after 9 days; 'very poor' in Noida, Faridabad

The air quality in Ghaziabad Tuesday deteriorated to the severe category after nine days, while it remained very poor in Noida, Greater Noida and Faridabad, and poor in Gurgaon, according to a government agency. The presence of pollutants P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020