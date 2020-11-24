Left Menu
BSF holds flag meeting along international border with Pak rangers to hand over body of intruder

Troops of Border Security Force (BSF) on Tuesday conducted a flag meeting with Pakistan Rangers along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district and handed over the body of a Pakistani intruder, officials said.

ANI | Samba (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 24-11-2020 19:36 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 19:36 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Troops of Border Security Force (BSF) on Tuesday conducted a flag meeting with Pakistan Rangers along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district and handed over the body of a Pakistani intruder, officials said. "A flag meeting was conducted with Pakistani Rangers near BP No.64 in connection with handing over of dead body of Pakistani national killed on Monday near the BS fence. A total of 11 troops of BSF and 15 troops of Pak Rangers participated in the flag meeting," an official statement read.

BSF troops asked Pakistan Rangers to identify the dead body and provide documents in support of the same. "After receiving documents pertaining to the identification of killed Pakistan national, the body was handed over to Pakistani Rangers on proper receipt and with full honour," the official statement read further.

The deceased intruder was identified as Abdul Hamid, son of Rojdeen and resident of Chaman Khurd, Shakargarh in Pakistan. (ANI)

