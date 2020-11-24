Left Menu
Development News Edition

French PM says curbs on identifying police not targeting journalists

A draft law that would make it a crime in certain circumstances to circulate an image of a police officer's face is not aimed at infringing journalists' right to report on public events, French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 24-11-2020 22:18 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 22:18 IST
French PM says curbs on identifying police not targeting journalists

A draft law that would make it a crime in certain circumstances to circulate an image of a police officer's face is not aimed at infringing journalists' right to report on public events, French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Tuesday. French rights activists and journalists have staged protests against the bill, which stipulates that anyone circulating a police officer's image with the intention of seeing harm done to the officer could be jailed for a year and fined 45,000 euros ($53,450) upon conviction.

Castex told parliament that the government is not targeting the freedom of the press or freedom of expression, but wants to protect police from the disseminaton of images and text aimed at harming police forces. "The aim is not to prevent anyone from filming or broadcasting images that shed a light on a fact or a public event," said Castex, who will hold talks with journalists' unions this week.

Opponents say the bill - drafted by two MPs from President Emmanuel Macron's centrist party - would infringe journalists' freedom to report on public events, and make it harder to hold officers accountable if, for example, they use excessive violence while detaining a suspect. The government has already added a line to the draft law to specify that it "does not infringe on the right to inform".

The law was to be voted in the National Assembly, where Macron's party has a majority, later on Tuesday. Some of the party's MPs have said they will vote against the bill. In a nod to the opposition, Castex said the government itself would present the bill - once voted on - to the Constitutional Council to verify that it is in line with the constitution.

Opposition parties often appeal to the council if they contest the constitutionality of a law.

TRENDING

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Colombia's first lady tests positive for coronavirus

Colombian first lady Maria Juliana Ruiz has tested positive for coronavirus, the government said on Tuesday, but is asymptomatic. President Ivan Duque and the first lady have regular coronavirus tests due to their high levels of exposure an...

COVID: CMs discuss preparations for vaccination programme in states; Issues of possible side effects, priority-based distribution raised

Various aspects related to the planned COVID-19 vaccination campaign, including logistics, priority-based distribution and monitoring of possible side effects, were flagged by chief ministers during a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Mo...

Ethiopia commission says Tigray youth group killed 600 civilians in Nov 9 attack

Ethiopias state-appointed human rights commission said on Tuesday that a Tigrayan youth group stabbed, strangled, and bludgeoned to death an estimated 600 civilians with the collusion of local security forces during a mass killing in the to...

‘Foundational and necessary change’ needed to heal post-COVID world

We need global solidarity and coordination, Secretary-General Antnio Guterres said at the event headlined, Rebirthing the Global Economy to Deliver Sustainable Development for All. He painted a grim picture of the havoc sparked by the pan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020