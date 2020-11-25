Left Menu
Four killed in jeep-car collision in Karnataka

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-11-2020 12:00 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 11:19 IST
Four killed in jeep-car collision in Karnataka
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Four people, including three of afamily were killed while two others sustained injuries, when ajeep collided head on with their car on the outskirts ofDharwad early on Wednesday

According to police, the family members from Manvi Talukof Raichur were heading to Halga village in their car when thejeep coming in the opposite direction rammed into the vehicle

The injured have been admitted to a hospital fortreatment, police said adding investigation is on.

