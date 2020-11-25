Four killed in jeep-car collision in Karnataka

Four killed in jeep-car collision in KarnatakaPTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-11-2020 12:00 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 11:19 IST
Four people, including three of afamily were killed while two others sustained injuries, when ajeep collided head on with their car on the outskirts ofDharwad early on Wednesday
According to police, the family members from Manvi Talukof Raichur were heading to Halga village in their car when thejeep coming in the opposite direction rammed into the vehicle
The injured have been admitted to a hospital fortreatment, police said adding investigation is on.