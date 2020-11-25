Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ethiopia war destabilising east Africa, warns EU

"I expressed my great concern regarding increasing ethnic-targeted violence, numerous casualties and violations of human rights and of international humanitarian law," Josep Borrell said late on Tuesday after speaking to Ethiopia's foreign minister. A 72-hour government deadline for Tigray forces to surrender is due to expire on Wednesday evening.

Reuters | Updated: 25-11-2020 13:29 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 13:14 IST
Ethiopia war destabilising east Africa, warns EU
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Fighting between Ethiopia's military and regional forces from the northern Tigray region is seriously destabilising the East African and Horn region and hostilities should halt, the European Union foreign policy chief said.

Hundreds of people have been killed since fighting began on Nov. 4, more than 41,000 refugees have fled to Sudan and there are reports of militias targeting civilians. "I expressed my great concern regarding increasing ethnic-targeted violence, numerous casualties and violations of human rights and of international humanitarian law," Josep Borrell said late on Tuesday after speaking to Ethiopia's foreign minister.

A 72-hour government deadline for Tigray forces to surrender is due to expire on Wednesday evening. The Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), a political party spearheading the fighting, has rejected the ultimatum. Ethiopia has described the fighting as an internal law enforcement matter, a position Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed reiterated in a statement on Wednesday. "We reject any interference in our internal affairs," he said.

Borrel signalled his support for the African Union (AU) bloc's attempts to mediate. "That is the only way forward to avoid further destabilisation," he said. Three AU envoys - former presidents Joaquim Chissano of Mozambique, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf of Liberia and Kgalema Motlanthe of South Africa - were due to arrive in Addis Ababa on Wednesday, two diplomatic sources told Reuters.

With global alarm rising fast, European nations raised the conflict at a closed-doors meeting of the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday, diplomats said. Members of the council expressed concern, diplomats said, but South Africa, Niger and Tunisia urged more time for regional mediation efforts before the council considers action.

REGIONAL WAVES The conflict is impacting an already turbulent region.

Tigrayans forces have fired rockets at the neighbouring country of Eritrea, and Ethiopian soldiers have been pulled from peacekeeping missions in Somalia and South Sudan. In Somalia, Ethiopia has disarmed several hundred Tigrayans in an AU peacekeeping force fighting al Qaeda-linked militants. Three soldiers of Tigrayan ethnicity were also sent home from a U.N. peacekeeping force in South Sudan, a diplomatic and security source told Reuters on Wednesday.

The U.N. mission in South Sudan said it was aware of the three soldiers' repatriation, and that its human rights division was following up. Although Ethiopia is ultimately responsible for the conduct and movement of the roughly 2,000 troops it had in South Sudan, the statement said, discrimination due to ethnicity could violate international law. "In this regard, UNMISS has requested access to any soldier who might be in need of protection under international law."

Billene Seyoum, a spokeswoman for the Ethiopian prime minister's office, told Reuters that the situation in South Sudan "would be the same" as Somalia, meaning soldiers sent home were under investigation for links to the TPLF. On Tuesday, Ethiopia's state-appointed human rights watchdog accused a Tigrayan youth group of killing about 600 civilians as federal and local forces both claimed advances in the war.

Reuters has been unable to verify statements made by either side since phone and internet connections to Tigray are down and access to the area is strictly controlled. Long lines of cars were forming in front of gas stations in Mekelle, the Tigray regional capital, according to satellite images taken on Nov. 23 and provided to Reuters by Maxar Technologies. Petrol has been rationed in Tigray since the conflict begun.

Images taken the same date showed Ethiopian troops in the historic town of Axum and trenches that had been dug across the runway of the local airport.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

New Zealand ranks fourth for innovation potential in biotechnology

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha ATS arrests key accused in realtor's killing in Karnataka

Maharashtras Anti-Terrorism Squad has arrested from Mumbai the main accused in a shootout at Hubbali in neighbouring Karnataka in which real estate businessman was killed in August this year, an official said on Wednesday. The accused, iden...

Odisha to appoint complaint officers to look into grievances of transgender community

The Odisha Government has decided to designate special officers to deal with the complaints of the transgender community in a bid to end harassment and hassle-free service in government offices.Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Department of Soci...

Undertrial prisoner of Noida jail dies of kidney-related ailment

A 23-year-old undertrial prisoner died in a jail in Uttar Pradeshs Gautam Buddh Nagar due to a kidney-related ailment, officials said on Wednesday. Rahul, a resident of a slum in Noidas sector 4, was lodged in the Luksar jail since August 2...

EU is willing to be 'creative' to get a Brexit trade deal

The European Union on Wednesday committed to be creative in the final stages of the Brexit trade negotiations but warned that whatever deal emerges, the United Kingdom will be reduced to just a valued partner far removed from its former mem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020