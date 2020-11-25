Maha: 5 held for stealing cars, selling them in other states

Five persons have been arrested from Buldhana district for allegedly stealing cars from various parts of Maharashtra and selling them in other states, police said on Wednesday. The Aurangabad rural police apprehended the accused from Chikli in Buldhana for offences of car theft registered in Kannad police station, an official said.

Investigations revealed that the accused Shaikh Daud (55), Shaikh Nadeem Shaikh Daud (22), Shaikh Zeeshan Shaikh Daud (28), Sakharam Bhanudas More (31), Deepak Digambar More (20) had stolen two cars from Kannad and changed their number plates, he said. Some of the accused have also admitted to stealing cars from Sillod, Pachod, Parbhani, Jalna, Jalgaon, Ahmednagar in Maharashtra and later selling them in other states with some more accomplices, the official added.