Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi Court grants bail to doctor accused of issuing fake COVID-19 reports

A Delhi court on Wednesday granted bail to a doctor Khush Bihari Parashar, who was arrested on September 3 on the allegation of being involved in issuance of fake COVID-19 test reports on the letterheads of some reputed labs.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2020 13:47 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 13:47 IST
Delhi Court grants bail to doctor accused of issuing fake COVID-19 reports
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI: A Delhi court on Wednesday granted bail to a doctor Khush Bihari Parashar, who was arrested on September 3 on the allegation of being involved in issuance of fake COVID-19 test reports on the letterheads of some reputed labs. The Metropolitan Magistrate of Saket Court Tanya Bamniyal on Tuesday decided to grant bail to accused Dr Parashar, who was sent to judicial custody since September 5 after one day's police custody remand and he had been in jail since then.

According to Delhi Police, after investigation, it was found that a person, who was running a business of providing nursing staff to patients, asked Dr Parashar for COVID testing of his nursing staff before hiring them. The doctor forged the reports, which were forwarded to the client through mobile phones. After seeing mistakes in the name, the person contacted the diagnostic centre and asked for the new reports with a correction. It was then revealed that there was no test done at the lab and even Dr Parashar was not a member of the testing laboratory and it also came to notice of the diagnostic centre that no such patient exists in their record, police stated.

Advocate Vijay Aggarwal along with Advocate RK Gossain appeared for the accused Doctor and argued that the accused is in custody for more than two and a half months and the courts must strike a balance between the interest of the society and the interest of the accused and liberty of the individual. Advocate Vijay Aggarwal further submitted that the wife of the accused is in an advance stage of pregnancy and she will require her husband to be available at all times to look after her in such circumstances. It was further submitted that the wife of the accused is also a part of the society and her interest is also of paramount importance.

Further, it was also brought to the notice of the court that two persons who have been sighted as prosecution witnesses in the chargesheet ought to have been made accused considering their role, which reflects mala fide intention on the part of the investigating agency. According to be police Dr Prashar has admitted to having forged more than 75 test reports and issued in the name of multiple diagnostics centres. (ANI)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

New Zealand ranks fourth for innovation potential in biotechnology

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Four dead as migrant boat capsizes off Canary Islands, more missing

A boat with 35 migrants from the Maghreb region which was heading towards the Canary Islands capsized on Tuesday, emergency services said. Four people were found dead, 28 were rescued and some are still missing, they said, adding that emerg...

Maha ATS arrests key accused in realtor's killing in Karnataka

Maharashtras Anti-Terrorism Squad has arrested from Mumbai the main accused in a shootout at Hubbali in neighbouring Karnataka in which real estate businessman was killed in August this year, an official said on Wednesday. The accused, iden...

Odisha to appoint complaint officers to look into grievances of transgender community

The Odisha Government has decided to designate special officers to deal with the complaints of the transgender community in a bid to end harassment and hassle-free service in government offices.Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Department of Soci...

Undertrial prisoner of Noida jail dies of kidney-related ailment

A 23-year-old undertrial prisoner died in a jail in Uttar Pradeshs Gautam Buddh Nagar due to a kidney-related ailment, officials said on Wednesday. Rahul, a resident of a slum in Noidas sector 4, was lodged in the Luksar jail since August 2...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020