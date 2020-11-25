Delhi Court grants bail to doctor accused of issuing fake COVID-19 reports

New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI: A Delhi court on Wednesday granted bail to a doctor Khush Bihari Parashar, who was arrested on September 3 on the allegation of being involved in issuance of fake COVID-19 test reports on the letterheads of some reputed labs. The Metropolitan Magistrate of Saket Court Tanya Bamniyal on Tuesday decided to grant bail to accused Dr Parashar, who was sent to judicial custody since September 5 after one day's police custody remand and he had been in jail since then.

According to Delhi Police, after investigation, it was found that a person, who was running a business of providing nursing staff to patients, asked Dr Parashar for COVID testing of his nursing staff before hiring them. The doctor forged the reports, which were forwarded to the client through mobile phones. After seeing mistakes in the name, the person contacted the diagnostic centre and asked for the new reports with a correction. It was then revealed that there was no test done at the lab and even Dr Parashar was not a member of the testing laboratory and it also came to notice of the diagnostic centre that no such patient exists in their record, police stated.

Advocate Vijay Aggarwal along with Advocate RK Gossain appeared for the accused Doctor and argued that the accused is in custody for more than two and a half months and the courts must strike a balance between the interest of the society and the interest of the accused and liberty of the individual. Advocate Vijay Aggarwal further submitted that the wife of the accused is in an advance stage of pregnancy and she will require her husband to be available at all times to look after her in such circumstances. It was further submitted that the wife of the accused is also a part of the society and her interest is also of paramount importance.

Further, it was also brought to the notice of the court that two persons who have been sighted as prosecution witnesses in the chargesheet ought to have been made accused considering their role, which reflects mala fide intention on the part of the investigating agency. According to be police Dr Prashar has admitted to having forged more than 75 test reports and issued in the name of multiple diagnostics centres. (ANI)