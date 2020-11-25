Suspected drug peddlers arrested in J-K

Left Menu
During the intervening night of 24 and 25 November, officers at a check point established at Dalwach crossing in Qazigund area of Kulgam intercepted two vehicles with eight persons on board, a police spokesman said on Wednesday. "The search of the two vehicles led to recovery of 39 kg of charas in raw form and 70 grams in solid form from their possession," the spokesman said. All the eight persons were arrested and shifted to a local police station, he said.

Police have arrested eight suspected drug peddlers in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir and recovered contraband substance from their possession. During the intervening night of 24 and 25 November, officers at a check point established at Dalwach crossing in Qazigund area of Kulgam intercepted two vehicles with eight persons on board, a police spokesman said on Wednesday.

"The search of the two vehicles led to recovery of 39 kg of charas in raw form and 70 grams in solid form from their possession," the spokesman said. All the eight persons were arrested and shifted to a local police station, he said. The spokesman said the arrested persons have been identified as Saqib Ali Zargar, Waseem Mohammad Trag, Abdul Mujeeb Khanday (residents of Kishtwar), Abdul Ahad Malik, Abdul Rashid Malik, Danish Fayaz Makhoomi, Tawheed Fayaz Makhdoomi and Nazir Ahmad Dar (residents of Kulgam district).

The vehicles used in the commission of crime have also been seized, he added.

