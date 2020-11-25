Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU Commission chief sees "genuine progress" in Brexit talks, no-deal outcome still possible

Von der Leyen, a German conservative, said the EU needed to be able to retaliate on trade if Britain undercuts labour or environmental standards in the future and that the bloc wanted long-term predictability for its fishing industry, which faces a reduced catch after Brexit.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 25-11-2020 15:52 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 15:36 IST
EU Commission chief sees "genuine progress" in Brexit talks, no-deal outcome still possible
Representative Picture. Image Credit: ANI

The head of the European Union's executive on Wednesday reported "genuine progress" in Brexit talks but said the risk of Britain leaving the EU without a deal on Dec. 31 remained, an outcome she said the bloc was prepared for. Britain and the EU are in a last-ditch effort to agree on terms to keep trade flowing without tariffs or quotas from the start of 2021, after London's current standstill transition out of the 27-nation bloc ends.

"The next days are going to be decisive," European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen told the European Parliament. "The European Union is well prepared for a no-deal scenario, but of course we prefer to have an agreement." "With very little time ahead of us, we will do all in our power to reach an agreement. We are ready to be creative. But we are not ready to put into question the integrity of our single market," she said.

Negotiators have agreed on the outline of a new partnership treaty on goods and services, as well as on transport, she said. The three main obstacles to a deal are sharing out fishing quotas and agreeing on access to waters; finding ways to settle future disputes; and ensuring economic fair play for companies, including on state aid.

"We need to establish robust mechanisms, ensuring that competition is – and remains – free and fair over time. In the discussions about state aid, we still have serious issues, for instance when it comes to enforcement," she said. Von der Leyen, a German conservative, said the EU needed to be able to retaliate on trade if Britain undercuts labor or environmental standards in the future and that the bloc wanted long-term predictability for its fishing industry, which faces a reduced catch after Brexit.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

Science News Roundup: Drying habitat makes Australia's platypus vulnerable, scientists say; Timeline: Major milestones in Chinese space exploration and more

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cyclone 'Nivar': Pondy experiences moderate rain

As cyclone Nivar approaches, the Puducherry government said the administrative machinery is fully geared up to meet any exigency arising out of the situation. The union territory has been experiencing since Tuesday night intermittent modera...

UK PM Johnson offers days off from lockdown to form 'Christmas bubble'

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has confirmed a time-limited one-off dispensation from COVID-19 lockdown rules agreed by all parts of the United Kingdom for families to get together to form a Christmas bubble between December 23 and 27. In a v...

BJP, TMC clash in Birbhum, bombs hurled

Kolkata, Nov 25 PTI Crude bombs were hurled and stones thrown at passing vehicles when ruling TMC and BJP activists clashed on way to a rally by the saffron partys state unit president Dilip Ghosh in West Bengals Birbhum district on Wednes...

Shivalik elephant reserve to be denotified, move to help in expansion of Dehradun airport

The Uttarakhand State Wildlife Board has decided to denotify the Shivalik Elephant Reserve, paving the way for expansion of the Jolly Grant airport here. The decision was taken at the 16th meeting of the board chaired by Chief Minister Tri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020