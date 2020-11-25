Left Menu
U'khand CM assures gang-rape victim's parents of all help to get legal aid

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday assured the parents of a gang-rape and murder victim from Uttarakhand of all support from the state government in their legal battle to get justice.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 25-11-2020 18:19 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 17:35 IST
Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday assured the parents of a gang-rape and murder victim from Uttarakhand of all support from the state government in their legal battle to get justice. Rawat gave the assurance to the parents of the woman who was gang-raped and murdered in Delhi in 2012.

Later talking to reporters, Rawat said any father of a daughter or brother of a sister can understand what the victim's parents have gone through. "I have assured them of all help from the state government in their legal battle to get justice for their daughter," Rawat said.

The victim's parents called on the chief minister at his residence on Wednesday. She was allegedly gang-raped and murdered by three men in Delhi on February 9.

The perpetrators had been sentenced to death by the Delhi High Court but the case was pending in the Supreme Court.

