Left Menu
Development News Edition

Erdogan slams jailed Kurdish leader, vows reforms with nationalist ally

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday a jailed Kurdish leader has "blood on his hands", scotching any hopes that a reform plan could lead to wider liberties for the opposition and dissidents.

Reuters | Updated: 25-11-2020 18:11 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 18:11 IST
Erdogan slams jailed Kurdish leader, vows reforms with nationalist ally

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday a jailed Kurdish leader has "blood on his hands", scotching any hopes that a reform plan could lead to wider liberties for the opposition and dissidents. Erdogan promised a slate of judicial and economic reforms two weeks ago, leading to expectations of the possible release of politicians, including Kurdish ones, and human rights advocates from jail.

Former deputy prime minister Bulent Arinc, a founder of Erdogan's AK Party some two decades ago, added to that speculation with a call for the release of Selahattin Demirtas, former leader of the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party. His comments drew a strong rebuke from Erdogan, and on Wednesday the president said: "It offended me that he suggested everyone read the book written by a terrorist," Erdogan said, referring to Arinc urging people to read Demirtas' book to understand Turkey's Kurdish issue.

"There is no Kurdish issue in this country," Erdogan said. Demirtas, he said, defends "terrorism" and has the "blood of thousands of Kurds on his hands". As well as closing the door on some speculation over the direction of the reforms, the president said the AKP and his smaller Nationalist Movement Party coalition partners - staunch defenders of military action against Kurdish militants - would carry them out together.

The Turkish media has been rife with rumours of friction within the coalition. The MHP takes a hardline view regarding the Kurdish movement so it would be against any reforms seen as sympathetic to the HDP. Demirtas has been in prison for more than four years on charges related to violent protests against the Turkish army's inaction during a militant attack on the Syrian Kurdish town Kobani.

Arinc resigned on Tuesday from the presidential advisory board. Erdogan also defended the removal of dozens of elected HDP mayors from duty in the country's mainly Kurdish southeast.

The HDP, which Demirtas chaired between 2014 and 2018, says the government has appointed caretaker mayors to 59 out of a total of 65 municipalities that the party won in local elections in March 2019. (Additional reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Daren Butler and Alison williams)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

Science News Roundup: Drying habitat makes Australia's platypus vulnerable, scientists say; Timeline: Major milestones in Chinese space exploration and more

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

POLL-Indian economy to escape recession early next year on vaccine hopes

Indias economy is expected to recover early next year from the recession, but at a modest pace, according to a majority of economists in a Reuters poll who said their upgraded growth predictions were based on the progress of COVID-19 vaccin...

Mining Indaba announces launch of Virtual Investment Programme

Investing in African Mining Indaba Mining Indaba MiningIndaba.com today announced the launch of its Virtual Investment Programme, taking place 30-31 March 2021. The Programme is a new service for mining companies, investors and analysts to ...

IOC disqualifies three Romanian weightlifters from London Olympics for failing anti-doping tests

International Olympic Committee IOC on Wednesday announced that three Romanian weightlifters Razvan Martin, Roxana Cocos and Gabriel Sincraian have been disqualified from the Olympic Games London 2012 after failing anti-doping tests. Martin...

JK BJP youth wing members detained outside Abdullah's residence during protest over 'encroachment'

Jammu and Kashmirs BJP youth wing chief and some members were detained by the police on Wednesday as they tried to stage a protest outside the residence of National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah over allegation that the house has been b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020