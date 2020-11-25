Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dialogue best medium to prevent a debate from turning into a dispute: President Kovind

In a democratic system, dialogue is the best medium for not allowing a debate to become a dispute, said President Ram Nath Kovind while inaugurating the 80th All India Presiding Officers' Conference at Kevadia, Gujarat on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2020 23:11 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 23:11 IST
Dialogue best medium to prevent a debate from turning into a dispute: President Kovind
President of India Ram Nath Kovind (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In a democratic system, dialogue is the best medium for not allowing a debate to become a dispute, said President Ram Nath Kovind while inaugurating the 80th All India Presiding Officers' Conference at Kevadia, Gujarat on Wednesday. "In a parliamentary democracy, the opposition also has an important role along with the ruling party, and, therefore harmony, cooperation and meaningful deliberation between the two are necessary. It is the responsibility of presiding officers to provide a congenial atmosphere for a healthy debate to the people's representatives in the House and to encourage courteous dialogue and discussion," President said.

The President observed that the democratic system has proved to be the most effective means of people's welfare. "It is a matter of pride to be a Member of the Parliament and the legislature. Members and presiding officers should maintain each other's dignity for the betterment of people and progress of the country. Holding the presiding officers in high esteem, MPs and MLAs earn respect for themselves and for the parliamentary democracy itself," Kovind said.

The President further said that parliament and legislative assemblies are the cornerstones of the parliamentary system. They have an important responsibility to work for a better future of our countrymen. "In the last few decades, expectations, aspirations and awareness of the general public have been on the rise. Therefore, the role and responsibilities of Parliament and legislatures have come into focus even more. People's representatives are expected to remain true to the principles of democracy. The biggest challenge before democratic institutions and people's representatives is to live up to the expectations of the people," Kovind asserted.

The President also said that the democratic system is eventually governed by the supreme goal of people's welfare, especially the uplift of the poor, backward and the deprived sections of our society and the progress of the country. He expressed confidence that the three organs of governance together will continue to work towards achieving this goal. (ANI)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

Science News Roundup: Drying habitat makes Australia's platypus vulnerable, scientists say; Timeline: Major milestones in Chinese space exploration and more

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Uddhav Thackeray never plays vendetta politics: Maha minister

Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray doesnt believe in the politics of revenge, state agriculture minister Dada Bhuse said in Vasai on Wednesday. Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a function, Bhuse def...

Pune businessman who was traced in Jaipur was under depression

Pune-based businessman Gautam Pashankar, who was traced in Rajasthan on Tuesday over a month after he went missing, was under depression and had suicidal tendencies, but dropped the idea of ending life after thinking of his family, police s...

PM Narendra Modi chairs 33rd PRAGATI interaction

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the PRAGATI meeting on Wednesday which marked his thirty-third interaction through the ICT based multi-modal platform for Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation, involving Central and State gove...

Qatar coastguard stops two Bahraini vessels -Bahrain ministry

Bahrains interior ministry on Wednesday accused three Qatari coastguard vessels of violating regional and international agreements after it said they intercepted two Bahraini coastguard vessels conducting a maritime exercise.Qatars interior...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020