Left Menu
Development News Edition

American woman charged with hiding money transfers to Syria-based militants

The FBI affidavit alleged that Bell regularly used encrypted apps to communicate with a Nusra member with whom she had an online relationship.

Reuters | Updated: 25-11-2020 23:30 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 23:30 IST
American woman charged with hiding money transfers to Syria-based militants

U.S. federal prosecutors have charged a New Jersey woman with concealing multiple efforts to transfer money to Islamist militants in Syria connected to the Nusra Front, a onetime al Qaeda affiliate based in Syria's Idlib province.

Maria Bell, 53, of Hopatcong, New Jersey, was accused in a criminal complaint of knowingly concealing her involvement in providing material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization, namely al-Nusra. Bell was scheduled to appear by video conference on Wednesday afternoon before a U.S. Magistrate Judge in Newark. Rahul Sharma, a public defender expected to represent her, declined to comment.

The U.S. Attorney's office in Newark alleges in court filings that starting around February 2017, Bell used mobile phone apps to communicate with, advise and facilitate money transfers, to al-Nusra, also known as Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS). An affidavit signed by FBI agent Matthew Hohmann says Bell also used encrypted apps to provide information to al-Nusra which could "support acts of terrorism." This included advice on operational security, communications and gun purchases.

When offering the militant group assistance, Hohmann alleged, Bell cited her own professional experience, including specialized firearms training she underwent while serving on active duty in the U.S. Army and the Army National Guard. The FBI affidavit alleged that Bell regularly used encrypted apps to communicate with a Nusra member with whom she had an online relationship. It said she allegedly exchanged "thousands of encrypted communications" with the alleged Nusra member.

The FBI said that she planned to meet him in Turkey and sent at least 18 payments totaling $3,150 to his associates via wire transfer. If convicted, Bell faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.

TRENDING

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

US STOCKS-S&P, Dow futures muted ahead of weekly jobless claims

Google Meet attendance reports to include live streaming viewership data

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ice hockey-NWHL to play entire season in Lake Placid bubble

The National Womens Hockey League NWHL will play the entire abbreviated 2021 season in a COVID-19 protective bubble in Lake Placid, New York, the league said on Wednesday. The compact season will run from Jan. 23 to Feb. 5 with all games pl...

Biden to unveil economic team next week as transition moves ahead

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden will announce his economic team and other key nominees next week, officials for his transition team said on Wednesday, after formal recognition of his election win this week allowed a transition to move forwar...

British stocks sink after Sunak underscores coronavirus woes

British stocks came off vaccine-fuelled highs on Wednesday after Finance Minister Rishi Sunak flagged a major hit to economic growth from the coronavirus, prompting an index of domestically-exposed stocks to mark its worst tumble in nearly ...

To reopen or not to reopen: That is the fraught question for U.S. schools

After a two-week deluge of calls and messages from parents - and at least one death threat - the school board in Chandler, Arizona, called a special meeting this fall. The board would revisit its decision, prompted by the coronavirus, to te...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020