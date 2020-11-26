Union Cabinet approves tenure extension of Additional Secretary Vivek Bharadwaj, Joint Secretary Nazli Jafri Shayin
The Union Cabinet has approved the Ministry of Defence's proposal for extension of the Central deputation tenure of Nazli Jafri Shayin, Joint Secretary, Department of Defence for a period up to December 29, 2021.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2020 11:29 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 11:29 IST
The Cabinet has also approved extension in Central Deputation tenure of Vivek Bharadwaj, Additional Secretary, Department of Home, Minister of Home Affairs for a period of one year up to October 23, 2021, until further orders. (ANI)
