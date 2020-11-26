Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dharmendra Pradhan pays tribute to BR Ambedkar on Constitution Day

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday paid tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on the occasion of Constitution Day here in Bhubaneswar.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 26-11-2020 12:43 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 12:43 IST
Dharmendra Pradhan pays tribute to BR Ambedkar on Constitution Day
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday paid tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on the occasion of national Constitution Day.. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday paid tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on the occasion of Constitution Day here in Bhubaneswar. "Under the guidance of BR Ambedkar, 71 years ago, India's Constitution was formed. Later Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared this day as the Consitution Day. Today's day is a matter of great pride for all citizens," Pradhan told ANI.

He made these remarks after laying a wreath at the statue of Ambedkar here in Bhubaneswar. Pradhan tweeted: "On the occasion of 'Constitution Day' I laid a wreath at the statue of BR Ambedkar and paid homage."

Constitution Day is celebrated on November 26 each year to mark the adoption of the Indian Constitution by the Constituent Assembly on this day in 1949. It came into force on January 26, 1950, marking the beginning of a new era in the history of the Indian Republic. The Constitution Day was first celebrated in 2015 as a mark of tribute to India's first Law Minister Bhim Rao Ambedkar, who played a pivotal role in the drafting of the document.

The Constitution of India, one of the longest written Constitutions of the world, constitutes of a Preamble, 22 parts with 395 articles and eight schedules. (ANI)

TRENDING

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

US STOCKS-S&P, Dow futures muted ahead of weekly jobless claims

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

Google Meet attendance reports to include live streaming viewership data

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China shares end higher as financials lead rebound

Chinas main stock indexes ended higher on Thursday, rebounding from two days of losses as gains in financial and consumer shares offset drops in health care, tech and new energy vehicle firms. At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was...

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Pfizer Inc with partner BioNTech SE, Moderna Inc and AstraZeneca Plc have released trial data this month showing their experimental vaccines are effective in preventing the disease. If regulators approve any of the vaccines in coming weeks,...

Kerala govt declares two-day mourning for Maradona

The Kerala government on Thursday announced a two-day mourning in the states sports sector as a mark of respect toArgentine soccer legend Diego Maradona, who died of a heart attack at his home in Buenos Aires. Announcing the decision, state...

Six Pakistan cricketers test positive for COVID, training put on hold; NZC alleges protocol breach

Six touring Pakistan cricketers have tested positive for COVID-19 here, New Zealand Cricket announced on Thursday, alleging a breach of the bio-secure protocol by the visitors who have been asked not train in quarantine and issued a final w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020