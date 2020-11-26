Winter session of Andhra Pradesh Legislature from Nov 30

The winter session of Andhra Pradesh Legislature will begin here on November 30. Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan issued notifications on Thursday summoning the Legislative Council and the Legislative Assembly for the session.

The Business Advisory Committees of the respective Houses will meet on that day and decide on the duration of the session. Amid the Covid-19 surge, Budget session of the state Legislature was held on June 16 and 17.

Monsoon session that is normally held in July-August has not been conducted because of the coronavirus spread. There are at least 11 Ordinances, promulgated since August 4, that need to be replaced with fresh laws.

Besides, an amendment to the AP Motor Vehicles Taxation Act is also being brought in to enhance various transport taxes. The government is seeking to rake in an additional revenue of Rs 400 crore through this measure.

Also, the Government of India returned two crucial Bills, including the Disha Bill for women protection, earlier passed by the Legislature, suggesting modifications and they need to be enacted afresh for securing the Presidents assent, Legislature sources said. The state Cabinet is scheduled to meet here on Friday to finalise the government agenda for the Legislatures winter session.PTI DBV BN WELCOME BN WELCOME